Trump Fatigued After COVID-19 Diagnosis, Given Antibody Cocktail - White House Physician

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump is fatigued but in good spirits as of Friday afternoon after contracting the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), White House physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum.

"As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits," Conley said in the memorandum.

"He's being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we'll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps."

Conley said that as a precautionary measure, Trump has been given an 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail and he has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

