Trump Favored Against Biden, Harris in Hypothetical 2024 Presidential Matchups - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump is favored to beat both incumbent Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in hypothetical matchups for the 2024 US presidential election, a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill said.

A plurality of respondents, 46%, said they would vote for Trump over Biden if the 2024 election were held today, The Hill said on Friday in a poll report. Just 41% said they would vote for Biden, while 13% said they were unsure, the report said.

Trump also beats Harris in a hypothetical matchup, but by a wider margin of 49% to 39%, respectively, the report said.

Thirteen percent of respondents again said they were unsure of their vote in a matchup between Trump and Harris, the report also said.

Moreover, Trump is the leading candidate in a hypothetical eight-person Republican Primary, the poll found. Trump received 37% of support in a field of candidates including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who received 19% and 7% support, respectively, the report said.

The poll was conducted between February 15-16 and surveyed 1,838 people, the report said. As a representative online sample, the poll does not include a probability confidence interval, the report noted.