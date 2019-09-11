UrduPoint.com
Trump: Fed Should Get US Interest Rate 'down To ZERO, Or Less'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 04:46 PM

President Donald Trump wants US "interest rates down to ZERO, or less," he tweeted Wednesday amid widespread expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates later this month

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :President Donald Trump wants US "interest rates down to ZERO, or less," he tweeted Wednesday amid widespread expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates later this month.

"We should then start to refinance our debt.

INTEREST COST COULD BE BROUGHT WAY DOWN, while at the same time substantially lengthening the term," he added.

"It is only the naivete of Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve that doesn't allow us to do what other countries are already doing. A once in a lifetime opportunity that we are missing because of 'Boneheads'."Trump has publicly berated Fed chair Jerome Powell and the centralbank for failing to loosen monetary policy fast enough.

