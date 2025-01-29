Trump Federal Spending Freeze Sparks Confusion, Fury
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The healthcare system for millions of low-income Americans and rafts of other programs were thrown into disarray Tuesday after President Donald Trump ordered a freeze on Federal funding, a move opponents blasted as unconstitutional.
It was Trump's latest radical step since he took office a week ago, vowing to force the US government and its employees to back his right-wing political goals or face retribution.
Potentially trillions of Dollars in federal grants, loans and other aid were frozen by the White House order set to take effect Tuesday at 5:00 pm (2200 GMT), casting a shadow over everything from education to small businesses.
Online portals used to access the Medicaid health insurance program for poor families and disabled individuals were quickly inaccessible.
"This is a blatant attempt to rip away health insurance from millions of Americans overnight and will get people killed," Oregon Senator Ron Wyden posted on X.
