Trump Feels Fine, Likely To Carry Out Duties Without Disruption Despite COVID-19 - Doctor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:20 AM

Trump Feels Fine, Likely to Carry Out Duties Without Disruption Despite COVID-19 - Doctor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump ” who reported earlier on Friday that he and his wife, Melania, tested positive for COVID-19 ” feels fine and is expected to continue carrying our his duties, the US leader's physician said.

"The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying our his duties without disruption while recovering," Sean Conley said in a statement, released by the White House.

More Stories From World

