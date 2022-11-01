UrduPoint.com

Trump Files Appeal To US Supreme Court To Block Release Of Tax Documents - Legal Plea

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Trump Files Appeal to US Supreme Court to Block Release of Tax Documents - Legal Plea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Former President Donald Trump has filed an appeal with the US Supreme Court asking then to block the release of his tax documents to a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives committee, the document said on Monday.

"This case raises important questions about the separation of powers that will affect every future President," the appeal said. "The only way to preserve these certiorari-worthy questions and to avoid causing Applicants irreparable harm is for this Court to grant an administrative stay by Wednesday, November 2."

The Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia circuit ruled to allow the release of the Internal Revenue Service documents pertaining to Trump to go in effect on October 3.

Trump's appeal therefore called on the US Supreme Court to stay the issuance of the mandate pending the filing and disposition of a petition for writ of certiorari.

"No Congress has ever welded its legislative powers to demand a president's tax returns," it said.

The US House of Representatives committee is investigating Trump's alleged role in the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the 2020 presidential election returns were being certified inside it.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Trump Columbia January October November Congress 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

49 minutes ago
 US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

52 minutes ago
 Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault ..

Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault, Kidnapping Charges - Justice ..

53 minutes ago
 'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, say ..

'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

53 minutes ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Aroun ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign ..

53 minutes ago
 Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, ..

Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, Including CIA, US National Gu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.