Trump Files FEC Statement To Run For President In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 07:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump submitted to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) his statement to run in the 2024 presidential election, a filing revealed.
Trump is expected to announce his bid at a presser in Mar-a-lago Florida on Tuesday.
