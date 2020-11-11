Trump Files Federal Lawsuit Alleging Unlawful Vote Counting in Michigan - Campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) President Donald Trump's election campaign announced on Wednesday that it has launched a lawsuit in US Federal court alleging irregularities, incompetence and unlawful vote counting in the November 3 presidential election.

"Trump campaign has filed a federal lawsuit in Michigan citing multiple witness accounts of irregularities, incompetence, and unlawful vote counting," the campaign said via Twitter.

Michigan was one of several major states where Trump enjoyed double-digit leads in early ballot returns only to see them erased and replaced with narrow margins for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The mainstream media has projected Biden to be the winner of the election. However, Trump said he was the winner but the election has been stolen from him via massive election fraud and he is contesting the results in court.