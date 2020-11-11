UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Files Federal Lawsuit Alleging Unlawful Vote Counting In Michigan - Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:36 PM

Trump Files Federal Lawsuit Alleging Unlawful Vote Counting in Michigan - Campaign

President Donald Trump's election campaign announced on Wednesday that it has launched a lawsuit in US federal court alleging irregularities, incompetence and unlawful vote counting in the November 3 presidential election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) President Donald Trump's election campaign announced on Wednesday that it has launched a lawsuit in US Federal court alleging irregularities, incompetence and unlawful vote counting in the November 3 presidential election.

"Trump campaign has filed a federal lawsuit in Michigan citing multiple witness accounts of irregularities, incompetence, and unlawful vote counting," the campaign said via Twitter.

Michigan was one of several major states where Trump enjoyed double-digit leads in early ballot returns only to see them erased and replaced with narrow margins for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The mainstream media has projected Biden to be the winner of the election. However, Trump said he was the winner but the election has been stolen from him via massive election fraud and he is contesting the results in court.

Related Topics

Election Vote Twitter Trump November Media From Court

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi visits new refuelling, shipping po ..

6 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021 and NAVDE ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Tram lifts 32 mn riders in 6 years of operat ..

21 minutes ago

FCA launches 4 initiatives for societal structure

1 hour ago

UNFPA, FOCP join to reduce cervical cancer burden ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Digital School to pro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.