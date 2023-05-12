Trump Files Notice of Appeal in Civil Suit Brought by E. Jean Caroll - Court Documents

UrduPoint.com

Published May 12, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has filed a notice of appeal with a New York District Court in the civil case brought by E. Jean Caroll, court documents revealed on Thursday.

Trump seeks to appeal a verdict passed down on Tuesday that found the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation, and fined him $5 million.

Caroll, 79, alleged that Trump raped her at a department store in Manhattan in 1996. Trump and his legal team have insisted that the allegations are fabricated.

More Stories From World

