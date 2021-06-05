Trump Finds Idea of Him as Speaker of House of Representatives 'Interesting'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said that the idea of him running as the speaker of the House of Representatives was "interesting".

"That's so interesting," Trump said during an interview broadcast by radio host Wayne Allyn Root on Friday.

The idea was first expressed to the former US president by his former adviser Steve Bannon.

Since leaving office at the start of this year, Trump hinted of a potential comeback bid to the White House in 2024, however, that has not gained much attention.

If Trump is to run for the House of Representatives he would first need to decide which district he would run in. So far, the former president has been more interested in showing his support for other congressional candidates rather than becoming one.

According to news reports, Trump is expected to resume his political rallies this summer.