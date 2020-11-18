UrduPoint.com
Trump Fires Election Security Director Krebs Over Statement Disputing Vote Fraud Claims

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement said he has fired US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Chris Krebs for allegedly making a high inaccurate statement rejecting voter fraud occurred in this year's presidential election.

"The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, 'glitches' in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more.

Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency," Trump said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Last week, Krebs along with other state and private election officials, said there has been no evidence that any US voting system had deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised. Krebs was reportedly expected to be fired.

