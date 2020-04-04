UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Fires Intelligence Watchdog Behind Impeachment Process - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Trump Fires Intelligence Watchdog Behind Impeachment Process - Reports

US President Donald Trump has dismissed Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community inspector general who alerted the Congress of a whistleblower complaint that triggered the president's impeachment process, US media reported on Saturday, citing a letter Trump sent to lawmakers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump has dismissed Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community inspector general who alerted the Congress of a whistleblower complaint that triggered the president's impeachment process, US media reported on Saturday, citing a letter Trump sent to lawmakers.

The whistleblower complaint floodlighted Trump's attempt to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone call to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden for potential corruption by holding back the US military aid to Ukraine. In November, the New York Times cited a source in the administration as saying that Trump was considering firing Atkinson as he faulted the watchdog for making the complaint known publicly. Other sources were cited as saying that while such an idea had been voiced by Trump, Atkinson's dismissal was never under serious consideration.

"It is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as inspectors general. That is no longer the case with regard to this inspector general," Trump was quoted by several US media as saying in a letter he had sent to the Congress late on Friday.

Trump reportedly added that he would nominate a replacement "who has [his] full confidence and who meets the appropriate qualifications," at a later time.

Last September, the Democrat-led House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump over his alleged attempt to solicit foreign contribution to his presidential campaign using the US military aid to Ukraine as a political lever. In February of this year, the Republican-majority Senate acquitted Trump on both charges of abuse of power and on obstruction of Congress.

Related Topics

Firing Corruption Senate Ukraine Trump New York February September November Congress Media

Recent Stories

Wealthy countries should come forward to help Sout ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits quarantine facili ..

5 minutes ago

PM Tiger Force for every Pakistani, without politi ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan Hindu Council rejects ..

3 minutes ago

Spain says coronavirus deaths down for second stra ..

3 minutes ago

25 more quarantine center patients test negative: ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.