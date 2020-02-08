UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Fires US Ambassador To EU Who Gave Testimony Under Impeachment Inquiry - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 10:00 AM

Trump Fires US Ambassador to EU Who Gave Testimony Under Impeachment Inquiry - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump fired US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who was a witness in the impeachment inquiry, US media reported.

On Friday, another witness, National Security Council adviser Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, was also removed from working in the White House.

"I was advised today that the president intends to recall me effective immediately as United States ambassador to the European Union," Sondland said hours before the reports about his resignation, as quoted by The New York Times newspaper.

He also expressed gratitude to Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for an opportunity to serve in his post.

In late November, Sondland said in public testimony before the Congress that from his point of view the US aid to Ukraine was tied to Kiev's commitment to conduct investigations of President Trump's political rivals.

According to the diplomat, he was pressured by the White House and State Department not to testify.

In September, the Democrat-led House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into the president over his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which Trump allegedly asked officials in Kiev to probe into rival presidential candidate Joe Biden, threatening to hold back the US military aid for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the Republican-majority US Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump on impeachment charges for abuse of power and obstruction to Congress.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine White House European Union Trump Kiev New York United States July September November Congress Post Media From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

11 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.