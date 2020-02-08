Trump Fires US Ambassador to EU Who Gave Testimony Under Impeachment Inquiry - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump fired US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who was a witness in the impeachment inquiry, US media reported.

On Friday, another witness, National Security Council adviser Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, was also removed from working in the White House.

"I was advised today that the president intends to recall me effective immediately as United States ambassador to the European Union," Sondland said hours before the reports about his resignation, as quoted by The New York Times newspaper.

He also expressed gratitude to Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for an opportunity to serve in his post.

In late November, Sondland said in public testimony before the Congress that from his point of view the US aid to Ukraine was tied to Kiev's commitment to conduct investigations of President Trump's political rivals.

According to the diplomat, he was pressured by the White House and State Department not to testify.

In September, the Democrat-led House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into the president over his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which Trump allegedly asked officials in Kiev to probe into rival presidential candidate Joe Biden, threatening to hold back the US military aid for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the Republican-majority US Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump on impeachment charges for abuse of power and obstruction to Congress.