Trump Flips Virginia After 56% Of Votes Counted - Washington Post

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:20 AM

Trump Flips Virginia After 56% of Votes Counted - Washington Post

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump is leading in the state of Virginia by 7.8 percentage points with 56 percent of votes counted, The Washington Post reported.

Trump gets 53 percent, while his Democratic rival Joe Biden has 45.2 percent in the state which carries 13 electoral votes.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton defeated Trump in Virginia by a margin of 5.3 points.

More Stories From World

