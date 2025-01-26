Trump Floats Plan To 'clean Out' Gaza, Move Palestinians To Egypt And Jordan
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 01:40 PM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) US President Donald Trump floated a plan Saturday to "just clean out" Gaza, and said he wants Egypt and Jordan to take Palestinians from the territory in a bid to create middle East peace.
Describing Gaza as a "demolition site" after the war between Israel and Hamas, Trump said he had spoken to Jordan's King Abdullah II about the issue and expected to talk to Egypt's leader on Sunday.
"I'd like Egypt to take people. And I'd like Jordan to take people," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
"You're talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing. You know, over the centuries it's had many, many conflicts that site. And I don't know, something has to happen.
"
The vast majority of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced, often multiple times, by the war that began with Hamas's attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.
Trump said moving Gaza's inhabitants could be "temporarily or could be long term."
"It's literally a demolition site right now, almost everything is demolished and people are dying there," added Trump.
"So I'd rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing at a different location where they can maybe live in peace for a change."
Israel's retaliatory offensive has left much of the Palestinian territory in ruins, with infrastructure destroyed, and the United Nations estimates reconstruction will take many years.
Recent Stories
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day
RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies
Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
More Stories From World
-
Tangshan welcomes Chinese New Year with colorful celebrations7 minutes ago
-
Brazil slams US after dozens of deportees arrive handcuffed7 minutes ago
-
Trump floats plan to 'clean out' Gaza, move Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan7 minutes ago
-
Polls open in Belarus with Lukashenko set to extend 30-year rule7 minutes ago
-
Trump floats plan to 'clean out' Gaza as fragile truce enters second week17 minutes ago
-
Polls open in Belarus with Lukashenko set to extend 30-year rule37 minutes ago
-
US-bound refugees in Hong Kong despair as Trump halts arrivals37 minutes ago
-
In Texas border city, some question role of troops to counter migration37 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko set to extend 30-year rule in Belarus37 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results47 minutes ago
-
Celtics top Mavs in NBA Finals rematch, Rockets down Cavaliers1 hour ago
-
Emergency UN meeting to convene as deadly fighting escalates in DR Congo1 hour ago