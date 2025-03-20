Trump Floats US Takeover Of Ukraine Nuclear Plants
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 10:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Donald Trump has told Volodymyr Zelensky that the United States could own and run Ukraine's nuclear power plants as part of his latest bid to secure a ceasefire in Russia's invasion of its neighbor.
The offer comes as some 30 military chiefs from countries keen to help protect an eventual ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine prepared for talks in Britain on Thursday to discuss planning for a peacekeeping force.
Following the Wednesday call with Trump, Ukrainian President Zelensky said that Kyiv was "ready" to pause attacks on Russia's energy network and infrastructure, a day after Russian leader Vladimir Putin agreed to halt similar strikes on Ukraine.
Zelensky also said he had discussed Trump's power plant takeover plan.
"We talked only about one power plant, which is under Russian occupation," Zelensky, who was on an official visit to Finland, said during an online briefing, referring to the plant in Zaporizhzhia.
He added that he had "not felt any pressure" from Trump to make concessions to Russia.
But a wider ceasefire remains elusive with the Kremlin leader insisting in his own call with Trump on Tuesday that the West first stop all military aid for Ukraine.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron have said they are willing to put British and French troops on the ground in Ukraine.
The UK government says a "significant number" of nations are prepared to do the same, but it is not clear exactly how many countries are keen.
Trump's tone on Wednesday was markedly more positive after the Zelensky call, with the White House describing it as "fantastic" -- despite the fact that the two men had a blazing televised row in the Oval Office recently.
Trump "discussed Ukraine's electrical supply and nuclear power plants" and said Washington could be "very helpful" in running them," National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a joint statement.
"American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure," it said.
