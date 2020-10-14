UrduPoint.com
Trump Focused on Arms Control Talks with Russia, Hopeful Deal is Possible - Pompeo

US Secretary Mike Pompeo told reporters that he discussed on Wednesday arms control negotiations with President Donald Trump, who is focused on the matter and would welcome an agreement with Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) US Secretary Mike Pompeo told reporters that he discussed on Wednesday arms control negotiations with President Donald Trump, who is focused on the matter and would welcome an agreement with Russia.

"I spoke to President about this issue this morning as well. He is focused on this too," Pompeo said during a press briefing. "We would welcome the opportunity to complete an agreement based on understandings that were achieved over the last couple of weeks about what the range of possibilities look like for an extension the New START."

