Trump Forbids Entry of Foreigners Who Visited Brazil in Past Two Weeks - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump has temporarily banned foreigners from traveling to the United States if they had been to Brazil in the past 14 days, amid a rapid spread of the coronavirus in Latin America, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

The new travel ban will help ensure that no additional coronavirus infections are imported to the United States. The restrictions will not apply to the flow of commerce between the United States and Brazil, McEnany specified on Sunday.