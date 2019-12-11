UrduPoint.com
Trump Forced To Pay $2Mln For Misusing Charitable Donations - New York Attorney General

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

Trump Forced to Pay $2Mln for Misusing Charitable Donations - New York Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump has paid a court-ordered $2 million in damages to eight charities for misusing funds at his Trump Foundation for political purposes, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Not only has the Trump Foundation shut down for its misconduct, but the president has been forced to pay $2 million for misusing charitable funds for his own political gain," James said. "Funds have finally gone where they deserve - to eight credible charities."

As part of a settlement to the lawsuit that was announced on November 7, Trump was ordered to pay $250,000 to each of eight different charities, James' office said in a press release.

Those charities are Army Emergency Relief, the Children's Aid Society, Citymeals-on-Wheels, Give an Hour, Martha's Table, the United Negro College Fund, the United Way of National Capital Area, and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, the release said.

As part of the settlement, Trump also had to make 19 admissions of his personal misuse of funds at the Trump Foundation and he had to agree to restrictions on future charitable service if he should seek to set up any new charity in New York State, the release added.

