Trump Foreign Aid Freeze Undermines US Security, Global Health Efforts - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:33 PM

The Trump administration is making a dangerous move by withholding congressionally-approved foreign funding for review which may lead to possible cuts that could undermine global health efforts, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Trump administration is making a dangerous move by withholding congressionally-approved foreign funding for review which may lead to possible cuts that could undermine global health efforts, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said on Wednesday.

The White House has frozen foreign aid for a number of global health, security and development programs pending efficacy assessments. The review encompasses between $2 billion and $4 billion worth of funding, a large portion of which is at risk of being rescinded, a State Department official told CNN earlier this week.

"This dangerous action would undermine global health efforts," Engel said in a statement.

"It would stymie attempts to stop democratic backsliding and deter Russia's harmful influence. It would devastate our ability to project American values and leadership across the globe."

Engel added that foreign assistance for international programs is critical to helping protect US personnel around the world.

The State Department funding under review also includes US contributions to international organizations, peacekeeping activities, anti-narcotics efforts, and foreign military financing, among other similar programs.

The foreign funding for the current fiscal year is set to expire on September 30.

