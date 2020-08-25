UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Formally Nominates Acting Homeland Security Chief Chad Wolf As Cabinet Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:47 PM

Trump Formally Nominates Acting Homeland Security Chief Chad Wolf as Cabinet Secretary

Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf will be nominated to fill the Cabinet post on a permanent basis, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf will be nominated to fill the Cabinet post on a permanent basis, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to inform the American Public that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be nominated to be the Secretary of Homeland Security. Chad has done an outstanding job and we greatly appreciate his service," Trump said via Twitter.

Wolf has won support from many Republicans in Congress and the ire of many Democrats by supporting� Trump's initiative to build a wall on the US border with Mexico and an accompanying crackdown on illegal border crossers.

More recently, Wolf responded to Trump's call for a crackdown on violent anti-police protests in Portland, Oregon, by deploying Federal law enforcement officers to protect federally owned facilities.

The nomination requires a confirmation vote in the US Senate.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Twitter Trump Job Portland Chad Mexico Democrats Border Congress Post From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

1 hour ago

Sweden uncovers 3,700 false positives from COVID-1 ..

30 seconds ago

Norway court jails four over compressed air rectum ..

31 seconds ago

Russia, Turkey, Iran Condemn Syria Sanctions Amid ..

33 seconds ago

France Urges Russia to Probe Alleged Poisoning of ..

36 seconds ago

Chief Minister's resolve to control Hepatitis comm ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.