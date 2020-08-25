Trump Formally Nominates Acting Homeland Security Chief Chad Wolf as Cabinet Secretary

Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf will be nominated to fill the Cabinet post on a permanent basis, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf will be nominated to fill the Cabinet post on a permanent basis, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to inform the American Public that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be nominated to be the Secretary of Homeland Security. Chad has done an outstanding job and we greatly appreciate his service," Trump said via Twitter.

Wolf has won support from many Republicans in Congress and the ire of many Democrats by supporting� Trump's initiative to build a wall on the US border with Mexico and an accompanying crackdown on illegal border crossers.

More recently, Wolf responded to Trump's call for a crackdown on violent anti-police protests in Portland, Oregon, by deploying Federal law enforcement officers to protect federally owned facilities.

The nomination requires a confirmation vote in the US Senate.