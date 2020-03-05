Trump, French President Macron Coordinate Responses to Coronavirus Ahead of G7 Summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron proposed that the two nations join forces to defeat the deadly novel strain of the coronavirus, according to a White House readout of their phone conversation on Wednesday.

"The two leaders emphasized the need for the United States and France to work together to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus," the readout said.

As of Wednesday, the virus had sickened 95,077 people resulting in 3,252 deaths according to a daily disease tracker by Johns Hopkins University.

Trump and Macron also discussed the upcoming June 10-12 G7 summit, the International Atomic Energy Agency's efforts to monitor Iran's atomic-related activities, and Syrian government's ongoing offensive resulting in a humanitarian crisis in northwest Syria, according to the release.