Trump Fulfilled All Promises, Except For Getting Along With Russia - Russian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump has fulfilled all his campaign promises, except for the promise "to get along with Russia," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday.

"It seems to me that Mr. Trump has fulfilled all his promises, with one exception ” to get along with Russia. And in my opinion, the moment has come when we need to deal closely with these matters," the ambassador said during the Big Game show on Russia's Channel One.

Things in relations between Russia and the United States are not so bad, contacts at a serious level have resumed, Antonov noted.

"I would not want you to have the impression that everything is so bad in Russian-US relations. Recently, we have established some contacts at a serious level," he said.

In particular, he noted the resumption of consultations on counter-terrorism.

"Speaking about the Russian side, we are ready for such an interaction, pragmatic and mutually respectful," Antonov stressed.

Moscow and Washington are holding consultations on strategic stability, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula and on Afghanistan, the diplomat added.

