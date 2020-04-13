Trump Fundraising for Re-election Soars by 36% to $212Mln in Q1 of 2020 - Campaign

President Donald Trump enjoyed a tidal wave in fundraising for his re-election race in the first quarter of 2020, bringing in over one third more in funds than in the previous three month period, his campaign announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) President Donald Trump enjoyed a tidal wave in fundraising for his re-election race in the first quarter of 2020, bringing in over one third more in funds than in the previous three month period, his campaign announced in a press release on Monday.

"The President's re-election campaign, its authorized joint fundraising committees, and the RNC raised over $212 million in the first quarter of 2020, $56 million more than the final quarter of 2019, a 36 percent increase," Donald J.

Trump for President and the Republican National Committee (RNC) said.

The Trump and RNC committees together raised more than $63 million in March alone bringing the total amount raised in the current fundraising cycle to over $677 million, the release said.

"This is $270 million more than the Obama re-election effort had at this point in 2012," it added.

The Trump and RNC campaign committees continue to be in a strong financial position, with over $240 million cash on hand, the release noted.