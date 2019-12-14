UrduPoint.com
Trump Funds $333Mln Into Federal Programs To Fight US Opioid Crisis - Justice Department

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The Trump administration has approved a third of a billion Dollars in additional funding to different Federal programs to fight the national opioid crisis, the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Friday.

"The Department of Justice today announced awards of more than $333 million to help communities affected by the opioid crisis," the release said. "The funds support families, children and crime victims dealing with the impact of substance abuse, along with first responders."

The aid includes $163 million to the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Programs to reduce opioid abuse and mitigate its impact on crime victims, as well as $83.

5 million to the Drug Courts Program to assist states and tribes with creating drug courts to help sufferers, the release said.

"The opioid epidemic is the deadliest drug crisis this country has ever faced," Attorney General William Barr said in the release.

More than 130 Americans are dying per day from opioid-related drug overdoses including heroin and fentanyl, the Department of Justice noted.

