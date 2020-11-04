UrduPoint.com
Trump Gains 3-Point Lead In Iowa With 75% Of Votes Counted - Results

Wed 04th November 2020

Trump Gains 3-Point Lead in Iowa With 75% of Votes Counted - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has overtaken his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the battleground state of Iowa, where 75 percent of the total votes have already been counted, according to an early voting results by Fox news.

Trump has secured 50.7 percent of the reported votes, and Biden has 47.

6%, the data showed on Tuesday.

Iowa is a relatively modest prize with six electoral votes. After endorsing Democratic challenger Barack Obama and Biden as his running mate in both 2008 and 2012, it turned red in 2016, when Trump won the state by 9.4 percentage points. Pre-election polls predicted another victory for the incumbent, yet by a narrower margin.

More Stories From World

