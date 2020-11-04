Trump Gains Early Lead Over Biden in Battleground State of North Carolina - Fox News

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump is leading in the race against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the battleground state of North Carolina, according to early results by Fox news.

Trump has secured 73.5 percent of the votes counted, while Biden has gained 25.5 percent, with only 1 percent of the total ballots reported so far, the data revealed on Tuesday.

North Carolina is one of the nation's new swing states, carrying 15 electoral votes. In the past half a century, it has endorsed only two Democrats for president - Jimmy Carter in 1976 and Barack Obama in 2008. In 2016, Trump won in North Carolina by about 173,000 votes, nearly 4 percentage points, over Clinton. The growing of non-White and college-educated communities improve Democrats' chances in the state. Trump trailed Biden in many pre-election polls, yet by fewer points than a margin of error.