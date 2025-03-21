Trump Gave Israel The Go-ahead For Resuming Bombing Campaigns In Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 01:10 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump gave a green light to Israel resumed deadly strikes on Gaza, which shattered the fragile ceasefire in place since January, marking a violent turn as he pushes for a middle East settlement.
The Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox news.
Israel claimed its surprise attack, the most significant since the ceasefire was agreed in January, was aimed at dozens of Hamas targets.
The Gaza Health Ministry said the Israeli strikes across the Palestinian enclave killed at least 404 people.
Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuoffice threatened in a statement.
Netanyahu said that Hamas epeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all offers it received from the U.S. Presidential Envoy, Steve Witkoff, and from the mediators.
The Wall Street Journal, citing an Israeli official, reported that President Trump gave Israel the go-ahead to restart its attacks.
The attacks fractured a drawdown in hostilities in a 17-month-long war that began with the ceasefire agreement and threatened a return to sustained fighting.
During the war, more than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and roughly 70 percent of all structures in Gaza have been destroyed during heavy Israeli bombardments, according to Medecins Sans Frontieres, an international charity group.
In New York on Thursday, at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Middle East, Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram called for ending the suffering in Gaza, in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and in the region, saying that the ceasefire agreement, facilitated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, offered a glimmer of hope.
"Yet", the Pakistani envoy said, "tragically, this opportunity was sabotaged by the political interests of some Israeli politicians, who prioritize their survival through the continuation of the war."
In this regard, Ambassador Akram condemned the resumption of Israel attacks on Gaza and the indiscriminate killing of Palestinian civilians through bombardments, through the airstrikes as well as artillery, as he advocated the two-state solution forMiddle East peace.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute
Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism
Groom murdered just three days after wedding
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia
ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational collaboration
Japan first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup with win over Bahrain
Euro Summit highlights strategic importance of oceans
Leghari slams Miftah's remarks on solar energy
Federal Ministers visits Quetta to address key issues in Balochistan
More Stories From World
-
Trump gave Israel the go-ahead for resuming bombing campaigns in Gaza4 minutes ago
-
Bach's successor as IOC president decided in first round14 minutes ago
-
Greenpeace $660mn damages ruling shocks global NGOs44 minutes ago
-
Indian forces kill 30 Maoist rebels, one soldier dead44 minutes ago
-
M23 fighters seize key DR Congo town despite ceasefire bid1 hour ago
-
Kirsty Coventry elected first woman president of Olympic movement1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Embassy, Beijing commemorates National Day of Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Belarus, China's Shanxi discuss bilateral cooperation3 hours ago
-
UN chief welcomes deals to halt energy attacks in Ukraine & Russia, with hope for peace3 hours ago
-
Across China: Taiwanese youth brews cross-Strait bonds through tea, rural revitalization3 hours ago
-
Across China: Taiwanese youth brews cross-Strait bonds through tea, rural revitalization3 hours ago
-
‘We are determined to bring about change:’ President Pezeshkian delivers message on New Year’s ..3 hours ago