Trump Gave 'Misleading' Information on Financial State of His Hotel in Washington - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

Former President Donald Trump provided misleading information about the financial situation of his hotel in Washington, the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee said in a letter on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Former President Donald Trump provided misleading information about the financial situation of his hotel in Washington, the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee said in a letter on Friday.

"By filing these misleading public disclosures, President Trump grossly exaggerated the financial health of the Trump Hotel," the letter said, as quoted by NBC.