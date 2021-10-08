- Home
- Trump Gave 'Misleading' Information on Financial State of His Hotel in Washington - Letter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:56 PM
Former President Donald Trump provided misleading information about the financial situation of his hotel in Washington, the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee said in a letter on Friday
"By filing these misleading public disclosures, President Trump grossly exaggerated the financial health of the Trump Hotel," the letter said, as quoted by NBC.