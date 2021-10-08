UrduPoint.com

Trump Gave 'Misleading' Information On Financial State Of His Hotel In Washington - Letter

Former President Donald Trump provided misleading information about the financial situation of his hotel in Washington, the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee said in a letter on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Former President Donald Trump provided misleading information about the financial situation of his hotel in Washington, the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee said in a letter on Friday.

"By filing these misleading public disclosures, President Trump grossly exaggerated the financial health of the Trump Hotel," the letter said, as quoted by NBC.

