UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Given Remdesivir As Treatment For COVID-19 - White House Physician

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 10:30 AM

Trump Given Remdesivir as Treatment for COVID-19 - White House Physician

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump, who has tested positive for the coronavirus infection, was given remdesivir as a treatment for the disease, the White House physician, Sean Conley, said in a memo.

"I am happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably," Conley said.

Trump, on his part, confirmed on Twitter that he was feeling well.

"Going welI, I think! Thank you to all.

LOVE!!!" the president wrote.

On Thursday night, Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, announced that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. The next day, the US leader arrived at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, where he will work from the hospital's offices over the next several days.

Remdesivir, a drug developed to treat severe coronavirus infection symptoms by US company Gilead Sciences, has initially shown a positive effect in treating SARS and MERS. The drug is supposed to shorten the recovery time of COVID-19 patients.

Related Topics

Twitter White House Company Trump Melania Trump All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 October 2020

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

11 hours ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

12 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

10 hours ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.