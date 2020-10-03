Trump Given Remdesivir as Treatment for COVID-19 - White House Physician

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump, who has tested positive for the coronavirus infection, was given remdesivir as a treatment for the disease, the White House physician, Sean Conley, said in a memo.

"I am happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably," Conley said.

Trump, on his part, confirmed on Twitter that he was feeling well.

"Going welI, I think! Thank you to all.

LOVE!!!" the president wrote.

On Thursday night, Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, announced that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. The next day, the US leader arrived at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, where he will work from the hospital's offices over the next several days.

Remdesivir, a drug developed to treat severe coronavirus infection symptoms by US company Gilead Sciences, has initially shown a positive effect in treating SARS and MERS. The drug is supposed to shorten the recovery time of COVID-19 patients.