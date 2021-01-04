UrduPoint.com
Trump Gives Medal Of Freedom To Congressman For Thwarting Russiagate - White House

Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:40 PM

Trump Gives Medal of Freedom to Congressman for Thwarting Russiagate - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) President Donald Trump is set to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Congressman Devin Nunez, who exposed key elements of the Russiagate hoax, including the British spy Christopher Steele's dossier, the White House announced in a statement on Monday.

"On Monday, President Donald Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Devin Nunes," the statement said. "This prestigious award is the Nation's highest civilian honor, which is awarded by the President to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States."

In 2017, Nunes launched an investigation into the Obama-Biden administration's alleged misconduct during the 2016 presidential election and discovered that the Steele dossier was funded by the Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee, the White House noted.

"He found that a senior Justice Department attorney was married to one of the architects of the document. He learned that the Obama-Biden administration had issued Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants to spy on President Trump's campaign and illegitimately unmasked several innocent spying victims for political gain," the statement said.

Nunes' actions helped thwart a plot to take down a sitting US president and led to the firing, demotion or resignation of more than a dozen FBI and Department of Justice employees, the statement said.

Moreover, Nunes forced the disclosure of documents that proved the FBI had pursued a politically motivated persecution of General Michael Flynn absent of a crime, the statement added.

