Trump gloats over Democrats' woes ahead of State of Union

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Donald Trump goes to his State of the Union speech Tuesday gloating over the Democrats' chaotic Iowa caucuses, sure of acquittal in his impeachment trial, and more optimistic than ever of reelection

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump goes to his State of the Union speech Tuesday gloating over the Democrats' chaotic Iowa caucuses, sure of acquittal in his impeachment trial, and more optimistic than ever of reelection.

The Republican is turning what could have been the darkest week of his presidency -- with years of scandals crescendoing into only the third presidential impeachment trial in US history -- into a victory lap.

And the Iowa Democrats' mess up of the start of the Primary season gifted him yet another boost ahead of November's presidential election.

"Nothing works, just like they ran the country," Trump said on Twitter.

The State of the Union is a grand set-piece in the US political Calendar, a rare occasion when bitter opponents traditionally observe a truce while the president lays out a vision for the future.

Trump, however, will motorcade up Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol on the eve of his impeachment verdict and at a time of national rancor arguably unmatched for decades.

The White House promises the president will deliver an upbeat message on taking the podium at around 9:00 pm (0200 GMT Wednesday).

"I think the speech is going to have a very optimistic tone," a senior aide, who refused to be identified, told reporters.

But judging from the White House's preview, the address will sound more like a campaign speech, with praise for Trump's own policies, than a bid to bring the country together.

The main focus will be the strong US economy and the "blue collar boom," with the overall theme being dubbed the "great American comeback" -- a phrase echoing Trump's campaign slogan, "Make American Great Again."