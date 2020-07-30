UrduPoint.com
Trump Grants Canadian Energy Giant Authorization To Maintain, Operate Keystone Pipeline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:10 AM

Trump Grants Canadian Energy Giant Authorization to Maintain, Operate Keystone Pipeline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump granted a Canadian energy giant authorization to operate the existing Keystone pipeline system between the United States and Canada.

"I hereby grant this Presidential permit, subject to the conditions herein set forth to TransCanada Keystone Pipeline...  to operate and maintain existing pipeline Border facilities, as described herein, at the international border of the United States and Canada at Cavalier County, North Dakota, for the transport between the United States and Canada of all hydrocarbons and petroleum products of every description, refined or unrefined," Trump said on Wednesday.

The permit allows the TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, owned by TC Energy Corporation, to transport crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas and other energy products.

However, the permit does not allow the transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as subject to section 3 of the Natural Gas Act.

This presidential permit replaces the one issued on March 11, 2008.

More Stories From World

