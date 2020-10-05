UrduPoint.com
Trump Grants Canadian Energy Giant Permission To Maintain, Operate Cross-Border Pipeline

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:18 PM

Trump Grants Canadian Energy Giant Permission to Maintain, Operate Cross-Border Pipeline

US President Donald Trump granted an energy company authorization to operate the existing pipeline system between the United States and Canada on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump granted an energy company authorization to operate the existing pipeline system between the United States and Canada on Monday.

"I hereby grant this Presidential permit, subject to the conditions herein set forth, to Express Pipeline LLC... to operate and maintain existing pipeline Border facilities, as described herein, at the international border of the United States and Canada near Wild Horse, Montana, for the transport between the United States and Canada of all hydrocarbons and petroleum products of every description, refined or unrefined," the presidential permit said.

The permit allows Express Pipeline, owned by Canadian energy giant Enbridge, to transport crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas and other energy products, with the exception of liquified natural gas (LNG) as subject to section 3 of the Natural Gas Act.

This presidential permit replaces the one issued on July 9, 2015.

