Trump Grants Full Pardon To Ex-Adviser Bannon - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

Trump Grants Full Pardon to Ex-Adviser Bannon - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Outgoing US President Donald Trump granted pardon to his former adviser Steve Bannon as one of his final acts in the capacity of the US leader, the White House said.

"Trump granted pardons to 73 individuals and commuted the sentences of an additional 70 individuals," the White House said in a press release.

"President Trump granted a full pardon to Stephen Bannon. Prosecutors pursued Mr. Bannon with charges related to fraud stemming from his involvement in a political project. Mr. Bannon has been an important leader in the conservative movement and is known for his political acumen," the press release read.

More Stories From World

