Trump Had Every Right To Fire State Department Inspector General - Senate Leader

Trump Had Every Right to Fire State Department Inspector General - Senate Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) President Donald Trump had full authority to fire the State Department's inspector general last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday.

Last week, Trump fired State Department Inspector General Steven Linick after the watchdog opened up a probe into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo fast-tracking of a Saudi arms deal and allegations the top diplomat forced staff to run personal errands for him.

"He is certainly in his authority," McConnell said. "He has the full authority to hire and fire anyone in the Executive Branch: They all serve at the pleasure of the president."

On Monday, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel suggested that Linick may have been fired because he was looking into Trump's emergency declaration to permit an $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia.

