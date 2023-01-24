UrduPoint.com

Trump Had To Explain To Kim Jong Un Meaning Of 'Little Rocket Man' Nickname - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Trump Had to Explain to Kim Jong Un Meaning of 'Little Rocket Man' Nickname - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump had to explain to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the meaning of the "Little Rocket Man" nickname, which he assigned to Kim back in 2017, business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing memoirs by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Rocket Man" is a 1972 hit song by UK artist Elton John. Trump called the North Korean leader "Little Rocket Man" on Twitter in 2017. According to Business Insider, during a dinner on the sidelines of the 2018 Singapore Summit, Trump asked Kim if he knew who Elton John was. Kim said that he did not, and the former US president explained that the nickname was inspired by Elton John's song.

"Trump said it was a great song, and he intended the reference as a compliment," Pompeo wrote, according to Business Insider.

The North Korean leader laughed at the explanation, the report said.

"'Rocket man,' OK. 'Little,' not OK," Kim was quoted as saying.

In 2018, media reported that Trump had prepared an Elton John disk with the "Rocket Man" song as a gift to Kim.

During the first-ever meeting between leaders of North Korea and the US in Singapore in 2018, Trump and Kim signed a joint agreement, marking the de-escalation of relations between the two countries. The two leaders met the following year in Hanoi to continue the negotiations but failed to reach a deal on the issue of US sanctions against Pyongyang. The relations between the two countries have since remained tense.

Related Topics

Business Twitter Trump Man Pyongyang Singapore Hanoi United Kingdom North Korea Kim Jong 2017 2018 Media Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

NA Speaker accepts resignations of PTI more MNAs

NA Speaker accepts resignations of PTI more MNAs

9 minutes ago
 NA Speaker accepts resignations of PTI more MNAs

NA Speaker accepts resignations of PTI more MNAs

10 minutes ago
 Ukraine has proposed non-aggression pact with Bela ..

Ukraine has proposed non-aggression pact with Belarus

27 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns hearing re ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns hearing regarding Lawyers' complex

27 minutes ago
 PM's national innovation award shortlists 256 appl ..

PM's national innovation award shortlists 256 applicants for pitching training

27 minutes ago
 Meeting held to arrange 'Int'l Livestock and Poult ..

Meeting held to arrange 'Int'l Livestock and Poultry Congress'

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.