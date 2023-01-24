Trump Had to Explain to Kim Jong Un Meaning of 'Little Rocket Man' Nickname - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump had to explain to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the meaning of the "Little Rocket Man" nickname, which he assigned to Kim back in 2017, business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing memoirs by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Rocket Man" is a 1972 hit song by UK artist Elton John. Trump called the North Korean leader "Little Rocket Man" on Twitter in 2017. According to Business Insider, during a dinner on the sidelines of the 2018 Singapore Summit, Trump asked Kim if he knew who Elton John was. Kim said that he did not, and the former US president explained that the nickname was inspired by Elton John's song.

"Trump said it was a great song, and he intended the reference as a compliment," Pompeo wrote, according to Business Insider.

The North Korean leader laughed at the explanation, the report said.

"'Rocket man,' OK. 'Little,' not OK," Kim was quoted as saying.

In 2018, media reported that Trump had prepared an Elton John disk with the "Rocket Man" song as a gift to Kim.

During the first-ever meeting between leaders of North Korea and the US in Singapore in 2018, Trump and Kim signed a joint agreement, marking the de-escalation of relations between the two countries. The two leaders met the following year in Hanoi to continue the negotiations but failed to reach a deal on the issue of US sanctions against Pyongyang. The relations between the two countries have since remained tense.