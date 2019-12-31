UrduPoint.com
Trump Hails Coordination With Russia After Terror Attacks Averted In St. Petersburg

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:09 PM

Trump Hails Coordination With Russia After Terror Attacks Averted in St. Petersburg

US President Donald Trump commended on Tuesday "a great and important coordination" with Russia that helped to avert terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) US President Donald Trump commended on Tuesday "a great and important coordination" with Russia that helped to avert terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg.

"President Putin of Russia called to thank me and the US for informing them of a planned terrorist attack in the very beautiful city of Saint Petersburg," Trump said via Twitter. "They were able to quickly apprehend the suspects, with many lives being saved. Great and important coordination!"

The White House and Kremlin said earlier that Putin had called Trump on Sunday to thank him for the information that helped to prevent the terrorist attack in Russia.

Also on Sunday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained two Russian citizens for plotting an attack in St. Petersburg during the New Year's Eve celebrations.

In their phone conversation, both leaders also discussed the state of bilateral relations and efforts to strengthen arms control, according to Russian and US officials.

