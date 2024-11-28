Trump Hails Migration Talks With Mexico President
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) President-elect Donald Trump said that Mexico's leader had agreed to "stop" migration in talks Wednesday, effectively closing the southern US border, in claims that went further than his counterpart's account of a discussion about migration "strategy."
"Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately," Trump said on social media, hailing progress in ending what he called an "illegal invasion" which he has promised to tackle when he takes office in January.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum did not immediately respond to Trump's remarks, which appeared to imply a major agreement between the United States and Mexico.
She had earlier shared brief details of the talks alongside a picture of her smiling during a phone call.
"We discussed Mexico's strategy on the migration phenomenon and I shared that caravans are not arriving at the northern border because they are being taken care of in Mexico," Sheinbaum said on X.
They also discussed "strengthening collaboration on security issues" as well as "the campaign we are conducting in the country to prevent the consumption of fentanyl," the president said.
Trump's comments came after he said on social media Monday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent on Mexican and Canadian imports and 10 percent on goods from China.
"This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.
The Republican, who won an election in which illegal migration was a top issue, has vowed to declare a national emergency on border security and use the US military to carry out a mass deportation of undocumented migrants.
Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday some "400,000 jobs will be lost" in the United States if Trump followed through on his threat. He cited a study based on figures from US carmakers that manufacture in Mexico.
- 'A shot in the foot' -
Ebrard said the tariffs would also hit US consumers hard, citing the US market for pickup trucks -- most of which are manufactured in Mexico. The tariffs, the minister said, would add $3,000 to the cost of a new vehicle.
"The impact of this measure will chiefly be felt by consumers in the United States... That is why we say that it would be a shot in the foot," Ebrard told reporters, speaking alongside Sheinbaum at her regular morning conference.
Mexico and China have been particularly vociferous in their opposition to Trump's threats of a trade war from day one of his second presidential term, which begins on January 20.
Sheinbaum has declared the threats "unacceptable" and pointed out that Mexico's drug cartels exist mainly to serve drug use in the United States.
China has warned that "no one will win a trade war."
During his first term as president, Trump launched full-blown trade hostilities with Beijing, imposing significant tariffs on hundreds of billions of Dollars of Chinese goods.
China responded with retaliatory tariffs on American products, particularly affecting US farmers.
The United States, Mexico and Canada are tied to a three-decade-old largely duty-free trade agreement, called the USMCA, that was renegotiated under Trump after he complained that US businesses, especially automakers, were losing out.
Recent Stories
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October
Nordics, Baltic states and Poland ready to expand Russia sanctions
China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG
More Stories From World
-
Perfect Liverpool on top of Champions League, Dortmund also among winners10 minutes ago
-
Mexico president hails 'excellent' Trump talks after US tariff threat10 minutes ago
-
Massive drug bust unearths new Pacific trafficking route20 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands in Lebanon head home as Israel-Hezbollah truce takes hold20 minutes ago
-
'Not as easy as you think:' Moving to Canada to avoid Trump20 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results - collated20 minutes ago
-
Dortmund beat Zagreb to climb into Champions League top four20 minutes ago
-
Bomb threats target Trump nominees, FBI says30 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table30 minutes ago
-
US sanctions Venezuela security chiefs for crackdown30 minutes ago
-
Swiss-EU talks 'well advanced': Bern30 minutes ago
-
Poland proposes Baltic Sea policing mission after cables cut7 hours ago