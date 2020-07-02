UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Hails 'spectacular' June US Jobs Report

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:33 PM

Trump hails 'spectacular' June US jobs report

President Donald Trump touted June's US jobs report Thursday as "spectacular news," saying the return to work of 4.8 million Americans marks a huge comeback for an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump touted June's US jobs report Thursday as "spectacular news," saying the return to work of 4.8 million Americans marks a huge comeback for an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'd like to just announce the spectacular news for American workers and for American families and our country as whole," Trump said of the Labor Department figures which also showed the unemployment rate falling more than two points, to 11.1 percent.

The job creation amid the coronavirus pandemic was far higher than economists were expecting, and showed the rapid pace of gains as people who were laid off returned to their jobs, especially in hard-hit sectors like leisure and hospitality, which accounted for just under half of the increase.

"It's all coming back," Trump said. "It's coming back faster, bigger and better than we ever thought possible." The world's largest economy has been severely battered by the coronavirus crisis, which to date has killed more than 128,000 people in the United States, by far more than any country in the world.

But a resurgence of outbreaks, particularly in the US South and Southwest, has forced many states to reverse their re-openings, moves which could soon push unemployment numbers back up.

Trump, eager to focus on campaigning against Democrat Joe Biden ahead of November's election, appeared to dismiss the threat.

"We have some areas where we're putting out the flames or the fires, and that's working out well," he said.

But the US notched more than 52,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Wednesday, a new one-day record as infections surge around the country.

The president hailed surges in consumer confidence and retail sales, and a historic recovery in stock market levels over the past two months following a free-fall at the beginning of the virus crisis.

He also predicted a "fantastic" third quarter would help boost his re-election chances.

"The good thing is the numbers will be coming out just prior to the election so people will be able to see those numbers." Democrats reacted warily to June's figures.

"Today's jobs report may just be a slight peak in a much larger valley," top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said.

"Unless President Trump demonstrates real leadership in fighting the health crisis and Senate Republicans get off their hands and finally work with Democrats to quickly provide additional Federal fiscal relief, the pain America is experiencing will only worsen."mlm/dw

Related Topics

Election Senate World Trump Job United States May June November Democrats Market All Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

2 hours ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

2 hours ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

2 hours ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal establishes first-ever digita ..

2 minutes ago

Cops awarded for foiling terrorist attack on PSX

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.