Open Menu

Trump Hails Super Tuesday Wins In Race To The White House

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Donald Trump celebrated an "amazing night" as he closed in on the Republican presidential nomination with easy wins in the Super Tuesday primaries, setting up an all-but-certain rematch with President Joe Biden in November.

Fifteen states and a US territory staged nominating contests on the biggest day of the 2024 race so far, with both candidates coveting a second term in the White House.

Texas and California were among the major victories for Trump over Nikki Haley as he picked up support in every demographic, taking conservative southern states and more liberal battlegrounds such as Virginia, one of his longshot challenger's best chances.

He was denied a clean sweep, with Haley edging a tight contest in the northeastern state of Vermont, but the former president told supporters they had witnessed "an amazing night and an amazing day."

"They call it 'Super Tuesday' for a reason," Trump told a cheering crowd at his Mar-a-Lago beach club in Florida.

"This is a big one.

They tell me, the pundits and otherwise, that there has never been one like this, never been anything so conclusive."

This year's Super Tuesday was sapped of much of its suspense as Biden and Trump had effectively secured their parties' nominations before a ballot was cast Tuesday.

Haley, a former UN ambassador, has failed to throw any significant obstacles in Trump's path to the nomination since finishing a distant third in the opening contest in Iowa in January.

Impeached twice, beaten by seven million votes in 2020 and facing 91 felony charges in four trials, Trump has a profile unlike any US presidential election candidate in history.

Yet his appeal among working-class, rural and white voters has propelled him toward the nomination in one of the most lopsided Primary seasons in modern history.

Haley -- a favorite of affluent, suburban voters and university graduates -- was set to collect only a handful of the delegates needed to secure the nomination.

Related Topics

Election United Nations White House Trump Virginia Florida January November 2020 Best Race Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next ..

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week

7 minutes ago
 PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

55 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

2 hours ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

3 hours ago
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

3 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

15 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

15 hours ago

More Stories From World