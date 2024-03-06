Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Donald Trump celebrated an "amazing night" as he closed in on the Republican presidential nomination with easy wins in the Super Tuesday primaries, setting up an all-but-certain rematch with President Joe Biden in November.

Fifteen states and a US territory staged nominating contests on the biggest day of the 2024 race so far, with both candidates coveting a second term in the White House.

Texas and California were among the major victories for Trump over Nikki Haley as he picked up support in every demographic, taking conservative southern states and more liberal battlegrounds such as Virginia, one of his longshot challenger's best chances.

He was denied a clean sweep, with Haley edging a tight contest in the northeastern state of Vermont, but the former president told supporters they had witnessed "an amazing night and an amazing day."

"They call it 'Super Tuesday' for a reason," Trump told a cheering crowd at his Mar-a-Lago beach club in Florida.

"This is a big one.

They tell me, the pundits and otherwise, that there has never been one like this, never been anything so conclusive."

This year's Super Tuesday was sapped of much of its suspense as Biden and Trump had effectively secured their parties' nominations before a ballot was cast Tuesday.

Haley, a former UN ambassador, has failed to throw any significant obstacles in Trump's path to the nomination since finishing a distant third in the opening contest in Iowa in January.

Impeached twice, beaten by seven million votes in 2020 and facing 91 felony charges in four trials, Trump has a profile unlike any US presidential election candidate in history.

Yet his appeal among working-class, rural and white voters has propelled him toward the nomination in one of the most lopsided Primary seasons in modern history.

Haley -- a favorite of affluent, suburban voters and university graduates -- was set to collect only a handful of the delegates needed to secure the nomination.