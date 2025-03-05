Trump hails 'unstoppable' America in return to Congress

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Donald Trump declared that the "American dream is unstoppable" Tuesday in an address to Congress met with Democratic hostility as he touted radical policies and hailed billionaire adviser Elon Musk.

With Musk, the world's richest person, among those attending the primetime televised address, the 78-year-old Republican said after less than two months back in power he is "just getting started."

"America is back," he declared.

Almost every line got loud applause from Republican Party members, including on two occasions when Trump singled out Musk, who stood up to salute the Congress.

But protests also began within minutes.

One Democratic congressman, Al Green, was ordered ejected because he refused to stop heckling, claiming Trump has no mandate to dismantle healthcare programs, and shaking his walking stick at the president.

Other Democrats silently held up placards including "False" and "Musk steals" and "That's a lie!"

The president hailed his first six weeks, vowing to press on with his polarizing bid to reshape the US government and end the Ukraine war -- whatever the cost.

However, in what often sounded more like a campaign speech than an address to the whole nation, he made no attempt to reach out to opponents.

He got big cheers from supporters on pronouncing that his culture war on diversity programs and transgender rights meant "our country will be woke no longer."

Trump also set out his vision on the economy -- even as the trade war he launched against Canada, China and Mexico is prompting jitters on world markets and threatening to raise prices at home.

He claimed that he was trying to resolve an "economic catastrophe," despite actually inheriting the strongest developed economy in the world from his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

The event marked a triumphant comeback to the US Capitol for Trump -- just four years after his supporters stormed the building to protest his 2020 election loss, which in an unprecedented act of defiance he still refuses to fully accept.