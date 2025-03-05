Open Menu

Trump Hails 'unstoppable' America In Return To Congress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Donald Trump declared that the "American dream is unstoppable" Tuesday, in an address to Congress met with Democratic hostility that hailed his plans for radical change that are roiling the nation.

With his close advisor Elon Musk among those attending the primetime televised address, the 78-year-old Republican billionaire said that after less than two months back in power he is "just getting started."

"America is back," he declared.

Almost every line got loud applause from the Republican Party members.

But within minutes, protests began. One Democratic congressman, Al Green, was ordered ejected because he refused to stop heckling and shaking his walking stick at the president.

Other Democrats silently held up placards including two reading "False" and "Musk steals."

The president hailed the achievements of his first six weeks, vowing to press on with his polarizing bid to reshape the US government and end the Ukraine war -- whatever the cost.

He got big cheers from supporters on pronouncing that his war on diversity programs meant "our country will be woke no longer."

"We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplish in four years or eight years," Trump claimed.

"The American Dream is surging -- bigger and better than ever before. The American Dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again."

Trump was also setting out his vision on the economy -- even as the trade war he launched against Canada, China and Mexico is prompting jitters on world markets and threatening to raise prices at home.

The event marked a triumphant comeback to the US Capitol for Trump -- just four years after his supporters stormed the building to protest his 2020 election loss, which in an unprecedented act of defiance he still refuses to fully accept.

