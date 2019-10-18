UrduPoint.com
Trump Harming His People, Mankind - Bolivian President Morales

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:57 PM

US President Donald Trump is harming the US people and humankind, Bolivia's President Evo Morales told The Financial Times in an interview published on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump is harming the US people and humankind, Bolivia's President Evo Morales told The Financial Times in an interview published on Friday.

"Trump is harming his people and, more fundamentally, life and mankind," the Bolivian president said, noting that the US leader "is more servile to capitalism than his predecessors.

"

Morales, running for the presidency for the fourth time, "admits to still feeling uncomfortable at summits" as some of the world leaders discuss only business and do not pay attention to their people's welfare.

On Sunday, the Bolivian voters are to chose their new president, vice-president, 36 senators and 130 parliament members. According to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, over 50,000 police officers and military will ensure security.

