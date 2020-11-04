Trump Has 10% Lead in Georgia After 16% of Votes Counted - Fox News

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has gained a 10 percent lead over his Democratic rival Joseph Biden in the presidential race in the state of Georgia, where 16 electoral votes are at stake, early results published by Fox news showed.

Trump has gained a 54.5-44.5 percent edge over Biden, with 16 percent of precincts reporting, Fox reported on Tuesday.