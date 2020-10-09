Trump Has Approved Revised Coronavirus Stimulus Package - White House Adviser Kudlow

UrduPoint.com
President Donald Trump has approved a revised coronavirus stimulus package and wants to make a deal with rival Democrats in Congress, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) President Donald Trump has approved a revised coronavirus stimulus package and wants to make a deal with rival Democrats in Congress, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

"The President has approved a revised package. He would like to do a deal. It will be relatively broad-based but I can't go through details to it," Kudlow told Fox business.

He added Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin would be speaking with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday afternoon on the package.

