Trump Has Approved Revised Coronavirus Stimulus Package - White House Adviser Kudlow
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:20 PM
President Donald Trump has approved a revised coronavirus stimulus package and wants to make a deal with rival Democrats in Congress, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday
"The President has approved a revised package. He would like to do a deal. It will be relatively broad-based but I can't go through details to it," Kudlow told Fox business.
He added Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin would be speaking with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday afternoon on the package.