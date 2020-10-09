Trump Has Approved Revised Coronavirus Stimulus Package - Kudlow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) President Donald Trump has approved a revised coronavirus stimulus package and wants to make a deal with rival Democrats in Congress, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

"The President has approved a revised package. He would like to do a deal. It will be relatively broad-based but I can't go through details to it," Kudlow told the Fox business network.

Kudlow also said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin would be speaking with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday afternoon regarding the stimulus package.

Minutes after Kudlow's interview, Trump said via Twitter that COVID-19 relief negotiations are moving along and encouraged Mnuchin to "go big.

Congress passed four packages of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the second quarter of this year, dispensing roughly $3 trillion for loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens and permanent residents.

Republicans and Democrats have since been locked in a stalemate on a successive package to the CARES Act.

Earlier this week, Trump announced he was terminating negotiations for a new stimulus package. Trump blamed US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, saying they demanded a $2.4 trillion package versus the $1.6 trillion offered by the Republicans.