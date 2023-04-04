Trump Has Arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court to Plea 'Not Guilty' - Correspondent

Former American President Donald Trump has arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday in New York to defend himself following an indictment by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Former American President Donald Trump has arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday in New York to defend himself following an indictment by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. Trump is supposed to plead not guilty and if everything goes according to plan, his presence should be for about a half an hour.�