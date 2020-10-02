Trump has 'mild symptoms' in 'good spirits': chief of staff

Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday said that the president has "mild symptoms" after testing positive for Covid-19

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday said that the president has "mild symptoms" after testing positive for Covid-19.

"The president and the First Lady tested positive for Covid-19," he told CNN.

"They remain in good spirits.

"The president does have mild symptoms and, as we look to try to make sure that not only his health and safety and welfare is good, we continue to look at that for all of the American people."