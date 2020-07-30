UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Has No Power To Change US Election Date - Federal Commission Chair

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:45 PM

Trump Has No Power to Change US Election Date - Federal Commission Chair

President Donald Trump has no power to change the date of the US presidential and national elections on the first Tuesday in November, Federal Election Commission (FEC) Chair Ellen Weintraub said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) President Donald Trump has no power to change the date of the US presidential and national elections on the first Tuesday in November, Federal Election Commission (FEC) Chair Ellen Weintraub said on Thursday.

"No, Mr. President. No. You don't have the power to move the election. Nor should it be moved," Weintraub said via Twitter. "States and localities are asking you and Congress for funds so they can properly run the safe and secure elections all Americans want.

Why don't you work on that?"

Earlier on Thursday, Trump floated via Twitter the idea of delaying the November 3 election due to concerns about fraud and the novel coronavirus pandemic. Trump suggested that the vote should be held when regular polling could be conducted safely.

The US Constitution explicitly states that authority to change the election date exists but resides in Congress. The Democrats who control the House of Representatives have opposed any such change this year.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Twitter Trump November Democrats Congress All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

1 hour ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.