Trump Has No Power to Change US Election Date - Federal Commission Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) President Donald Trump has no power to change the date of the US presidential and national elections on the first Tuesday in November, Federal Election Commission (FEC) Chair Ellen Weintraub said on Thursday.

"No, Mr. President. No. You don't have the power to move the election. Nor should it be moved," Weintraub said via Twitter. "States and localities are asking you and Congress for funds so they can properly run the safe and secure elections all Americans want.

Why don't you work on that?"

Earlier on Thursday, Trump floated via Twitter the idea of delaying the November 3 election due to concerns about fraud and the novel coronavirus pandemic. Trump suggested that the vote should be held when regular polling could be conducted safely.

The US Constitution explicitly states that authority to change the election date exists but resides in Congress. The Democrats who control the House of Representatives have opposed any such change this year.